Bayn al-Haramayn also transliterated as Bainul Haramain, is the area between the Imam Hussein (AS) Shrine and Hazrat al-Abbas (AS) Shrine in Iraq's Karbala, which is a distance of 378 meters.

Arbaeen is a Shia religious observance that occurs forty days after the Day of Ashura. It commemorates the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), who was martyred on the 10th day of the month of Muharram.