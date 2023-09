The Leader's representative in Sistan and Baluchestan Mostafa Mohami made the announcement on Monday at a meeting with Sunni clerics in the city of Khash.

Mohami stressed that he'd been pursuing to arrange the meeting for a long period of time but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting was postponed.

The meeting is slated to be held next Monday, September 11, according to him.

