Iran, Iraq health ministers talk by phone about Arbaeen

Bahram Einollahi and Salih Mahdi Motlab al-Hasnawi, the Iranian and Iraqi health ministers held a telephone conversation on Saturday during which Einollahi thanked the cooperation of the Iraqi health sector and paramedics for serving the Arbaeen pilgrims, called for the improvement of the quality of health services and facilitating access to health services for those present in the great Arbaeen procession.

"Fortunately, necessary measures have been taken to ensure the health of Arbaeen pilgrims in Iran, and health, medical personnel and paramedics have been deployed at the 8 border crossings via which entering and leaving the country are taking place with full readiness," the Iranian minister said.

Referring to the occurrence of several road accidents in Iraq for Iranian pilgrims, Einollahi praised the cooperation of the Iraqi Ministry of Health in quickly transferring the injured to Iran.

The Iraqi health minister, for his part, stated that between 15 to 22 million people travel to Iraq during the Arbaeen procession, adding, "Unfortunately, several road accidents occurred during this year's ceremony, and the personnel of the Iraqi Ministry of Health, along with the Iranian counterpart, provided due services to the injured."

"The Iraqi Ministry of Health will spare no efforts to take any measures to ensure the health of Iranian and non-Iranian pilgrims," al-Hasnawi also said.

MNA/5877475