Diplomats inform FM of services provided to Arbaeen pilgrims

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian was informed about the latest status of services provided to Arbaeen pilgrims in separate telephone conversations with the Iranian ambassador to Iraq and the Consuls General in Najaf, Karbala, and Basra.

Amir-Abdollahian expressed appreciation for the efforts of colleagues and all those involved in the Arbaeen ceremony and highlighted the effective and commendable actions and field presence of the Iranian ministers of Interior and Roads and Urban Development in Iran and Iraq.

He emphasized the necessity of utilizing all the capabilities of Iran's representatives in field coordination with responsible and relevant Iraqi parties, as well as providing any facilities and services in the consular and other areas to ensure the proper performance of the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

SKH/5877900