Palestinian man conducts anti-Zionist operation in WB

Zionist sources announced on Wednesday that Israeli forces shot at a Palestinian car near the Beit Haga settlement in the occupied West Bank, claiming that the driver of this car was trying to run over a number of Zionist forces.

According to the reports, the Palestinian man ran over a group of Zionist soldiers, and one of them was wounded in this operation.

Local media reported that the Palestinian man was martyred after being shot by Zionists.

Earlier on Monday, media sources reported that Resistance forces carried out 3 shooting operations against the Zionists and an attack with a handmade bomb at the Israeli regime's forces who raided the West Bank.

On Tuesday morning, the Israeli regime's troops launched a new attack on different areas of the West Bank, detaining at least 27 Palestinians.

In recent days, after two shooting operations by Resistance fighters in Al-Khalil and Nablus, which led to the death of three Zionist settlers, the arrest of Palestinians in the West Bank has intensified.

Meanwhile, local sources reported that during the anti-Zionist demonstration held by a number of Palestinian workers near one of the checkpoints in Qalqilya, a Zionist soldier was injured after being hit by a stone.

Israeli regime's forces launch raids on various cities of the West Bank almost on a daily basis under the pretext of detaining what the regime calls “wanted” Palestinians. The raids usually lead to violent confrontations with residents.

More than 200 Palestinians have been killed this year in the occupied Palestinian territories and Gaza. The majority of these fatalities have been recorded in the West Bank.

