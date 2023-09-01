Palestinian Resistance conducts fresh missile test in Gaza

During the test, one missile was fired from the south of the Gaza Strip toward the sea.

In recent years, the Palestinian Resistance groups in the Gaza Strip have been conducting missile tests from the Gaza coast in order to increase their military forces and enhance their readiness.

In another development from Palestine, a 36-year-old Palestinian man was martyred by the Israeli regime's troops after the Zionists raided northern Tubas Occupied West Bank on Friday morning. The Zionists killed the Palestinian man by shooting him in the head.

Israeli regime's forces launch raids on various cities of the West Bank almost on a daily basis under the pretext of detaining what the regime calls “wanted” Palestinians. The raids usually lead to violent confrontations with residents.

More than 200 Palestinians have been killed this year in the occupied Palestinian territories and Gaza. The majority of these fatalities have been recorded in the West Bank.

