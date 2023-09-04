Africans' resistance against colonization symbol of vigilance

Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi made the remarks in the meeting with the visiting Burkinabe Foreign Minister Olivia Rouamba in Tehran on Monday.

Pointing to the good relations of Iran with African countries following the victory of the Islamic Revolution, Raeisi praised the steadfastness and resistance of African countries against colonialism and terrorism.

According to President Raeisi, their resistance is a sign of their awakening, vigilance, and accurate understanding of their contemporary needs.

Raeisi considered the activation of the Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation between the two countries as a facilitator for accelerating the exchange of mutual potentials, enhancing the level of relations, and expanding effective collaborations.

He also announced Iran's readiness to transfer its experiences and achievements to friendly countries, particularly in Africa.

Olivia Rouamba, for her part, stated that African countries, including Burkina Faso, draw inspiration from the steadfastness and resistance of the Islamic Revolution against arrogance and the authoritarian regime.

"Our top priority will be to activate the level of cooperation with Iran," she added.

She considered the Islamic Republic of Iran as a friendly and brotherly country and expressed interest in strengthening mutual cooperation.

