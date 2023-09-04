Burkina Faso ambassador to start work in Tehran soon

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian received Burkinabe foreign minister, Olivia Rouamba, and her accompanying delegation on Monday for a meeting.

In the meeting, the Iranian minister said, "We have considered various fields for cooperation. This important approach in Burkina Faso that the people are able to determine their own fate matters a lot to us."

"In order to strengthen the cooperation between the two countries, it was decided that Amir-Abdollahian will visit Burkina Faso soon," the African country's minister said, for her part.

She also said that it was decided that the ambassador of Burkina Faso in Iran will soon be stationed at his place of work so that the activities in the meantime will gain more momentum.

MNA/TSNm telegram