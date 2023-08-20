Iran detained spies from France, Sweden, UK: Intel. Min.

The Iranian intelligence minister, Esmaeil Khatib made the remarks in the 24th meeting of IRGC commanders and officials in Tehran.

Khatib hailed the recent remarks of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei who termed the IRGC the biggest anti-terrorist organization in the world.

Referring to the recommendations of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution which includes unity, cooperation, serving the nation, and hard work, he expressed hope that the Islamic Revolution reaches its peak with courage and strength.

He went on to say that enemies have not stopped their hostility against the Islamic Revolution that has emerged as a new power in the world.

More than 50 intelligence services have set a for Iran in their structure so as to confront a new power that is emerging in the world.

Referring to the capabilities of intelligence agencies, Khatib noted that the power of Iran's intelligence agencies is such that they have managed to detain spies from France, Sweden, the UK, and many other countries.

"Everything we have today is the result of unity, partnership, and synergy created between the institutions and obeying the instructions and orders of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution," Khatib concluded.

