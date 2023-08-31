UK PM appoints new defense secretary

One of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s staunchest Cabinet allies has been named defense UK secretary, the AP reported.

Grant Shapps has been a member of the Cabinet since 2019, most recently serving as secretary of state for energy security and net zero.

Sunak has begun a Cabinet reshuffle ahead of a general election that is expected to take place next year.

Shapps’ appointment on Thursday came after Ben Wallace formally submitted his resignation, honoring a promise made last month. Wallace was defense secretary for four years, overseeing Britain’s military response to the war in Ukraine.

According to Russian TASS news agency, Wallace announced his intention to step down in July amid a Cabinet reshuffle being planned by Sunak. Then, Britain’s defense chief said he was tired of politics. In his letter, he explained that he would now want to "invest in the parts of life" that he has neglected, and "to explore new opportunities."

MNA/PR