Iran, Azerbaijan launch construction of bridge over Aras

Iran Minister of Roads and Urban Development, Rostam Ghasemi, and Shahin Mustafayev, First Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, held the official ceremony via video conference.

The project will form Azerbaijan-Iran-Nakhchivan Corridor by linking East Zangezur Region in Azerbaijan to the Nakhchivan autonomous Republic through Iran's territory.

The construction of this bridge will expand bilateral relations and freight transit between Iran and Azerbaijan and in the region.

The length of bridge is 220 m and the width is about 25 m.

Duration of the project is expected to be 18 months.

Previously, Rostam Ghasemi and Shahin Mustafayev met in Tehran on May 18 in order to confer on the details of mutual agreement.

The agreement included forming a road link between Nackchivan and Azerbaijan through Iran's territory that was signed during the 15th Iran, Azerbaijan Joint Economic Committee.

MNA