Opening of Zangezur Corridor a problem with Iran: Erdogan

"Zangezur Corridor is a problem with Iran; this upsets Ankara and Baku," Recep Tayyip Erdogan claimed on Wednesday according to the TRT Twitter account.

Erdogan arrived in Baku on Monday night and attended a joint press conference with Azeri counterpart Ilham Aliyev on Tuesday.

“We have had an exchange of views on the soonest opening of the Zangezur corridor. The sooner it opens, the better it is. Opening of the Zangezur corridor is inevitable,” Ilham Aliyev claimed in this presser.

“The speedy solution of the Zangezur corridor issue will provide us with two important opportunities. Turkey’s connection with Nakhchivan will be stronger thanks to the steps to be taken in the area of road and railway communication. These relations will enable the strengthening of relations between Turkey and Azerbaijan,” Erdogan said, for his part.

The claims come as the Armenian authorities have repeatedly expressed their opposition to it.

The establishment of this alleged corridor will permanently cut the border between Iran and Armenia and will give Baku unimpeded access to the autonomous republic of Nakhchivan.

Armenia has repeatedly emphasized that Aliyev's attempt to open regional transport routes has nothing to do with the negotiations and statements signed in this regard until today and is unacceptable for Armenia.

