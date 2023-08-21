  1. World
  2. Middle East
Aug 21, 2023, 5:29 PM

Syrian Army shoots down 3 drones equipped with explosives

Syrian Army shoots down 3 drones equipped with explosives

TEHRAN, Aug. 21 (MNA) – Units of Syrian armed forces shot down 3 drones laden with explosives suspected of being belonged to terrorists groups in the suburbs of Idlib and Hama province on Monday.

“After monitoring the movements of the terrorist organizations and their repeated attempts to attack peaceful civilians and their property, units of Syrian armed forces operating in Idlib and Hama countryside shot down three drones equipped with explosives that tried to attack the safe surrounding villages and towns”, the Syrian Ministry of Defense announced on its Facebook page.

On 3rd August, units of the Syrian Army destroyed 2 drones and shot down 3 others belonging to the terrorists in the northern and western countryside of Aleppo.

SKH/PR

News Code 204937

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News