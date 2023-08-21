Syrian Army shoots down 3 drones equipped with explosives

“After monitoring the movements of the terrorist organizations and their repeated attempts to attack peaceful civilians and their property, units of Syrian armed forces operating in Idlib and Hama countryside shot down three drones equipped with explosives that tried to attack the safe surrounding villages and towns”, the Syrian Ministry of Defense announced on its Facebook page.

On 3rd August, units of the Syrian Army destroyed 2 drones and shot down 3 others belonging to the terrorists in the northern and western countryside of Aleppo.

SKH/PR