  1. Technology
Aug 23, 2023, 4:00 PM

Defense minister:

Iran to launch at least 2 satellites this year

Iran to launch at least 2 satellites this year

TEHRAN, Aug. 23 (MNA) – Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani says Iran will launch at least two domestically-made satellites into orbit this year, [ending on March 19, 2024].

Speaking on Tuesday, Ashtiani announced that relevant organizations have been working to manufacture satellites and satellite carriers such as Simorgh (Phoenix).

“We are involved in the development and launch of satellites. Under our plan, we will have 2 to 3 satellite launches this year, something we hope to be successful,” he said.

Despite sanctions imposed by Western countries in recent years, Iran has managed to take giant strides in the civilian space program. 

It is among the world’s top 10 countries capable of developing and launching satellites.

MNA/PressTV

News Code 205061

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News