Iran to launch at least 2 satellites this year

Speaking on Tuesday, Ashtiani announced that relevant organizations have been working to manufacture satellites and satellite carriers such as Simorgh (Phoenix).

“We are involved in the development and launch of satellites. Under our plan, we will have 2 to 3 satellite launches this year, something we hope to be successful,” he said.

Despite sanctions imposed by Western countries in recent years, Iran has managed to take giant strides in the civilian space program.

It is among the world’s top 10 countries capable of developing and launching satellites.

MNA/PressTV