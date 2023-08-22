Ballistic, cruise missiles production jumped by %64 and 100

In a message marking Defense Industry Day, Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani enumerated multiple achievements in the country’s defense sector over the past two years.

According to Ashtiani, Iranian experts have managed to reduce the ballistic missiles’ target miss to less than 35 meters and increase their range to 2,000 kilometers.

In air defense, he added, several systems have been developed in order to deal with low-altitude targets and cruise missiles.

Ashtiani further noted that the experts have designed and manufactured Nasr and Ghadir air-based cruise missiles (with a range of 35 to 200 kilometers) as well as Talaiyeh ground attack missiles with a range of more than 1000 kilometers.

In the field of drones, the Defense Ministry is seriously pursuing the development of the fifth generation of strategic drones under a “drone leap” program, which also involves the development of artificial intelligence along with support, electronic warfare, and signal collection missions.

Ashtiani also said that in the past two years, the production of solid fuel ballistic missiles, as well as air defense and cruise missiles have jumped by 64, 45, and 100 percent, respectively.

He also reported a 30 percent increase in the development of different types of speedboats.

MNA/PressTV