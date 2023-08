The European Masters Snooker match between Hossein Vafaei, who is 16th in the world rankings, and Allan Taylor, who is 79 in the rankings, on Tuesday ended in a surprise loss for the Iranian snooker player.

Vafaei lost 5-0 to Taylor to leave the tournament, which is held in Nuremberg, Germany.

The European Masters are being held at the KIA Metropol Arena in Nuremberg, Germany, from August 22-27, 2023.

MNA