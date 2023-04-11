  1. Sports
Apr 11, 2023, 11:00 AM

Iran snooker star beats Welsh opponent

Iran snooker star beats Welsh opponent

TEHRAN, Apr. 11 (MNA) – Iran’s Hossein Vafaei has defeated a contender from Wales in the World Championship Qualifiers 2023.

Iranian athlete emerged victorious over his Welsh rival Andrew Pagett.

Vafaei could defeat his opponent 10-4 in the tournament.

The qualifiers begin in Sheffield on Monday, April 3, ending on Wednesday, April 12.

AMK/5752091

News Code 199356

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News