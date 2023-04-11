Iran snooker star beats Welsh opponent

Iranian athlete emerged victorious over his Welsh rival Andrew Pagett.
TEHRAN, Apr. 11 (MNA) – Iran’s Hossein Vafaei has defeated a contender from Wales in the World Championship Qualifiers 2023.
Iranian athlete emerged victorious over his Welsh rival Andrew Pagett.
Vafaei could defeat his opponent 10-4 in the tournament.
The qualifiers begin in Sheffield on Monday, April 3, ending on Wednesday, April 12.
