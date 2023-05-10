  1. Sports
May 10, 2023, 12:45 PM

Iran’s Vafaei improves his global snooker ranking

Iran’s Vafaei improves his global snooker ranking

TEHRAN, May 10 (MNA) – Iranian talented snooker player Hossein Vafaei has improved his annual ranking among world professionals to 18 in 2022-2023.

According to the public relations department of the Bowling, Billiard, and Boules Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (BBFIR), Vafaei could improve his annual ranking among world professionals to 18 in 2022-2023.

Vafaei defeated his UK professional snooker player Mark Selby in the 2022 English Snooker Open Tournament.

Defeating the British rival Mark Selby two times in a tournament, Vafaei advanced to the next round of the 2022 English Open.

Vafaei also showed a brilliant performance by beating his Chinese rival Ding Junhui 10-6 in the opening round of the Cazoo World Championship in England.

He is now getting prepared to take part in the 2023 new professional snooker tournaments.

AMK/IRIB3845014

News Code 200552

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News