Iran’s Vafaei improves his global snooker ranking

According to the public relations department of the Bowling, Billiard, and Boules Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (BBFIR), Vafaei could improve his annual ranking among world professionals to 18 in 2022-2023.

Vafaei defeated his UK professional snooker player Mark Selby in the 2022 English Snooker Open Tournament.

Defeating the British rival Mark Selby two times in a tournament, Vafaei advanced to the next round of the 2022 English Open.

Vafaei also showed a brilliant performance by beating his Chinese rival Ding Junhui 10-6 in the opening round of the Cazoo World Championship in England.

He is now getting prepared to take part in the 2023 new professional snooker tournaments.

AMK/IRIB3845014