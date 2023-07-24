  1. Sports
Iran’s Sarkhosh becomes champion at WCBS C’ship

TEHRAN, Jul. 24 (MNA) – Amir Sarkhosh from Iran in Asian team B has become the champion at the first edition of the Asian Confederation of Billiard Sports (ACBS) Championship in Ankara, Turkey.

Sarkhosh was picked by the Asian Confederation of Billiard Sports (ACBS) to take part in the event.

The competitions were held in a group form with the presence of eight teams from various continents (two teams from Asia, two others from Europe, one from America, one from Africa, one from Oceania, and a selected team from the world).

The teams competed with each other for four days and the two teams that received the highest points advanced to the final stage.

Sarkhosh in Asian team B defeated opponents from Asian team A, Africa, and America to advance to the final.

In the final, Asian team B beat European team B and gained the championship of the tournament.

The competitions were held on July 17-23 in Ankara, Turkey.

