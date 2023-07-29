Iran's Vafaei too strong for Rod Lawler in European Masters

Iranian snooker player Hossein Vafaei Ayouri beat Rod Lawler from England 5-1 at European Masters Qualifiers on Saturday.
TEHRAN, Jul. 29 (MNA) – Iranian snooker player gained a decisive victory against his English opponent Rod Lawler at the European Masters Qualifiers on Saturday.
Iranian snooker player Hossein Vafaei Ayouri beat Rod Lawler from England 5-1 at European Masters Qualifiers on Saturday.
With this victory, Vafaei advanced to the main stage of the prestigious competition.
MNA
