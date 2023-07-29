  1. Sports
Jul 29, 2023, 9:33 PM

Iran's Vafaei too strong for Rod Lawler in European Masters

Iran's Vafaei too strong for Rod Lawler in European Masters

TEHRAN, Jul. 29 (MNA) – Iranian snooker player gained a decisive victory against his English opponent Rod Lawler at the European Masters Qualifiers on Saturday.

Iranian snooker player Hossein Vafaei Ayouri beat Rod Lawler from England 5-1 at European Masters Qualifiers on Saturday.

With this victory, Vafaei advanced to the main stage of the prestigious competition.

MNA

News Code 203935

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News