World number 23 emerged victorious over Ding Junhui 10-6.

Hossein Vafaei produced the first Crucible victory of his career over world No. 16 Ding Junhui to progress to the second round.

Vafaei is to meet Ronnie O’Sullivan in the second round, over three days on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and added spice to the fixture by stoking up rivalry between the pair.

