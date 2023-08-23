Iran-China trade exchanges hit $8.5 bn in 7 months

Between January and July 2023, the trade between Iran and China fell by 11% compared to the same period last year. The trade between the two countries in the months of January to July in 2022 amounted to $9.6 billion.

China's imports from Iran in the first 7 months of 2023 valued at $2.540 billion, indicating a 43% decrease compared to the same period last year.

China's exports to Iran in the months of January to July 2023 increased by 17% compared to the same period last year and registered to be $6 billion.

According to the report, the trade balance between the two countries in the first seven months of this year was $3.46 billion in favor of China.

