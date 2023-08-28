Markazi province exports volume up by 12%

Ali-Reza Sedighirad said on Monday that some 730,107 tons of non-oil commodities have been exported from the central Iranian province of Markazi, indicating a growth of 12% in comparison with a similar period of last year.

The province's goods are currently offered in 71 international markets, including Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iraq, Turkey and Armenia.

Exports mainly included hydrocarbons, jet fuel, polyethylene compounds, aluminum cans, glass containers, fruit juice, iron and steel ingots.

A total of 122,017 tons of goods worth over $380.7 million were imported into the province during the same period, showing an increase of 104% in weight and 74% in value compared to the same period in the last year.

Among the 47 exporters to Markazi province were the UAE, China, Turkey, Iraq, and Germany.

AMK/IRIB3959634