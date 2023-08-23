Iran trade volume doubled last year: CBI official

Mohammad Shirijian said on Wednesday that after the new administration under President Ebrahim Raeisi assumed office in the middle of August 2021, the country's trade with other nations witnessed an upward trend.

The CBI official further said that over the past two years, Iran has experienced an average economic growth rate of 4.2%.

Iran's trade volume reached $173 billion in the year 1401 as compared to its previous year, he also said.

"From an economic point of view and according to the economists' arguments, when a country's annual economic growth exceeds 3% for two consecutive years, that country has come out of an economic recession", Shirijian noted.

