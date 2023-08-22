Iran gov’t renews allegiance with ideals of Imam Khomeini

On the occasion of the government week in Iran, Iran’s president and cabinet members visited the mausoleum of the late founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini (RA) on Tuesday morning.

Hojjatoleslam Seyyed Hassan Khomeini, the grandson of the founder of the Islamic Republic, was also present at the ceremony.

Government Week is observed in memory of former president Mohammad Ali Rajaei and his prime minister Mohammad Javad Bahonar.

In late August 1981, a bomb explosion claimed the lives of top officials including the then-president Rajaei and prime minister Bahonar.

The terrorist group Mujahedin-e-Khaq Organization (MKO) was responsible for the 1981 attack.

MNA/5867547