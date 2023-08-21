Enemies angry over ineffectiveness of anti-Iran sanctions

President Raeisi made the remarks on Monday in a meeting with a group of Iranian religious scholars in the holy city of Qom.

Referring to the recent process of releasing the country's frozen funds in Iraq and South Korea, Raeisi said that the government would not link the country's economy to the JCPOA-related talks. He declared that his administration would advance the country's economic affairs despite all the pressures.

The President noted that the pressures and the animosity on the part of the enemies are because of the fact that the country is making progress despite all their pressures.

He went on to say that the enemies now know that the sanctions cannot stop Iran from progressing.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Raeisi stressed that his government prioritizes tackling economic problems while it also attaches great importance to cultural affairs as well as economic and political matters.

