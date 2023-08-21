Top military powers seek Iran's defense achievements

Chief of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri made the remarks in a message to Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani on the occasion of August 22, the national Defense Industry Day.

The world admits to Iran's defense power in the fields of land, sea, air, space, missile, drone, cyber, and artificial intelligence, General Bagheri said, adding that "even the big military powers in the world have welcomed that Iranian defense achievements and seek to benefit from them.

He continued that the technological developments in the country's defense industry match the global level and it is advancing to reach the highest level.

The Chief of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces went on to note in his message that Iran's armed forces in various fields of defense have achieved decisive successes in advanced and high-level technologies despite all the restrictions, sanctions, and sabotage by hegemony-seeking powers with reliance on devoted and committed domestic military experts and scientists.

To sum up his message, General Bagheri noted that weak states are not taken seriously in the current political geography in the world, noting that it is necessary to develop military power to acquire necessary deterrence power.

He further warned the enemies that the Iranian armed forces would respond to any aggression remorsefully and vigorously.

