Iran breaks monopoly of big powers militarily: IRGC chief

Major General Hossein Salami made the remarks in a message to Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani to congratulate the occasion of August 22, the national Defense Industry Day.

In his message, the IRGC commander said that the Islamic Republic of Iran's great defense achievements have taken place under oppressive sanctions and despite all the restrictions and pressures.

Salami said that the Iranian defense capabilities have put fear in the hearts of the enemies of the Iranian nation, while they have brought joy and pride to the nation itself.

He went on to say that the defense capabilities have protected the Islamic Iran against all the threats while they have also given the country lots of influence on the international stage.

