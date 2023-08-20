Enemies cannot stop Iranian nation's progress: IRGC chief

Major General Hossein Salami made the comments in a congress to commemorate the 3400 martyrs from Ardabil province on Sunday.

"During the 45 years that have passed since the Islamic Revolution, the Arrogant and the Pharaohs (enemies) have done a lot against the people of Iran on all fronts, and in these tough battles, through the tactfulness and leadership of [the Leader of the Islamic Revolution] Imam Khamenei and the constant presence of the beloved and vigilant people at the scene [to support the Islamic establishment] all the sinister plots designed by the enemies have been defeated," General Salami said.

The IRGC commander noted that confronting the "arrogant" enemies of Islam and Iran continues nonstop, assuring the enemies the Iranian national will defeat them on all battlefields more decisively than in the past.

He went on to say that the people of Iran learned much from the events such as Ashura and will not allow history to repeat itself.

The IRGC top commander further said that the Iranian nation will not stop progressing and defeating the enemies.

He vowed that the Iranian nation will continue the path that the martyrs showed them and will not hesitate to stand up to the enemies.

