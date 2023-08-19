Burkina Faso, Mali place warplanes in Niger

Placing their aviation in Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali "are implementing their obligations stated in the joint solidarity communique" with Niger, Niger’s RTN TV channel reported, adding that it is aimed at "offering rebuff to any type of aggression against Niger."

The Economic Community of West African States’ (ECOWAS) commissioner for political affairs, peace and security Abdel-Fatau Musah said on August 18 that the exact date of the onset of military intervention in Niger by the West African bloc’s forces had been determined though it would not be made public so far. ECOWAS may send a mission to Niger for talks with rebels on August 19, he added.

On July 31, the governments of Burkina Faso and Mali expressed solidarity for the people of Niger, warning that both countries would consider any military intervention in Niger as a declaration of war against them.

On July 26, military rebels in Niger announced the removal of President Mohamed Bazoum, closure of national borders, introduction of a curfew and suspension of the constitution, as well as a ban on political parties. On July 28, they declared that General Abdourahmane Tchiani had become head of state.

The Economic Community of West African States condemned the coup and gave the mutineers a week to restore constitutional order, threatening to take measures up to military intervention.

MNA/PR