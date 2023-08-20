Iranians won't allow country to become oppressors' backyard

Speaking in an open session of the Parliament on Sunday, Ghalibaf stated that the anniversary of the 1953 coup d'état is a reminder of the dark days when the will of foreign politicians and their security organizations prevailed over the will of the Iranian nation and the statesmen of the country.

"Today, the will of the Iranian nation thwarted the plots of the enemies", he said, adding that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the country's Army frustrated the enemies with the support of the Iranians' will.

He went on to say that the US is aware that anti-American sentiments and actions around the world are a direct result of the criminal behavior of this government against the oppressed nations.

Ghalibaf stressed that the awakening of the nations and the slogan of "Down with the US" is the result of years of looting, coups, inhumane sanctions, war, and cultural invasion by different American governments.

In the August 1953 coup d'état in Iran that was plotted by the US CIA and British MI6, the first democratically elected government under Prime Minister Mohammad Mosadegh was toppled in favor of the last Shah.

