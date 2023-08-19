  1. Politics
Infiltration, coup means of hegemons to oppress nations

TEHRAN, Aug. 19 (MNA) – Infiltration, coup, economic sanctions, hard and soft wars are the means that the hegemonic powers utilize to oppress independent countries, the Iranian foreign minister said Saturday.

In a post on his X account (formerly known as Twitter), Hossein Amir-Abdollahian reacted to the 1953 coup anniversary in Iran that was plotted and carried out by the colonial powers, the United States and Britain.

According to him, "Reviewing the 1953 coup shows that the reaction of old and modern colonialism to the other nations tendency towards libertarian and independence are quite like each other as it has nothing to do with the quality of the governments [that come to power after]."

"Infiltration, coup, economic sanctions, hard and soft warfares are the means that the hegemonic (domination-seeking) systems use to oppress the will of independent countries", he added. 

In August 1953 coup d'état in Iran that was plotted by the US CIA and British MI6, the first democratically elected government under Prime Minister Mohammad Mosadegh was toppled in favor of the last Shah. 

