Iran students ranks 1st in Astronomy, Astrophysics Olympiad

Iranian students won first place in the 15th International Astronomy and Astrophysics Olympiad (IOAA 2022) which was held in the city of Kutaisi in Georgia.

Sahand Esmaeilzadeh, Mehdi Ostad-Mohammadi, Sepehr Salamat, Mohammad-Mehdi Abedian, Farhad Azizi-Satri, Yousef Miryousefi, Sahand Akramipour, Arya Qanbari, and Arsam Majd, won gold medals and Alireza Alaei clicnhed a silver medal in the competition.

Iranian students participated in the competition in two teams headed by Dr. Mehdi Khakian Ghomi., Dr. Hosein Haghi, Amir Hossein Amiri, and Hoda Pourgholami.

250 students from 45 countries took part in this competition.

Iranian students collected 9 medals, including 2 gold, 5 silver, and 2 bronze medals, and an honorary diploma in the 14th edition of the competition, which was held in Colombia on November 14-21, 2021.

