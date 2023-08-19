False human rights claimants not adhere to any law: Raeisi

Iranian President made the remarks in a meeting with Asadollah Asadi, the Iranian diplomat who has been released from European prisons recently.

During the meeting which was held on Friday, the Iranian president noted that the countries which claim to be a defender of human rights have once again shown that they do not adhere to any law and violated international laws by clearly violating the diplomatic immunity of Iranian diplomats.

Asadi, for his part, presented a report to the president about his captivity and imprisonment in German and Belgian prisons.

Assadi arrived in Iran on May 26 after a five-year detention and an Omani-mediated deal.

In June 2018, Belgian authorities said the country’s police had intercepted a car transporting homemade explosives, claiming the Iranian diplomat, Asadollah Assadi handed the material to two people in Belgium.

The diplomat was accused of plotting an attack against the anti-Iran Mujahedin-e-Khalq (MKO) terrorist outfit, a claim categorically dismissed by Iranian authorities.

A Belgian court then sentenced the diplomat, who serves as the third counsellor at Iran's Embassy in Vienna, to 20 years in prison.

SD/President.ir