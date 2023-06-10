  1. Politics
Jun 10, 2023, 9:30 PM

Iran FM hails Assadi for steadfastness in Euroepan prisons

TEHRAN, Jun. 10 (MNA) – Foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian received the recently freed diplomat Assadollah Assadi for a meeting on Saturday.

Assadollah Assadi, the Iranian diplomat who was recently freed and returned to Iran after 5 years of illegal detention and imprisonment first in Germany and then in Belgium was received for a meeting on Saturday evening by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and a group of managers and diplomats at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs compound in Tehran.

Amir-Abdollahian congratulated his freedom to him and his family as well as the foreign ministry's staff.

The minister further praised Assadi's resistance and his steadfastness during his illegal and difficult jail terms in the European countries, reassuring the freed diplomat that the foreign ministry and the Iranian government spared no efforts to secure his freedom.

Assadi, for his part, gave a summary of arrest time and imprisonment first in Germany and then in Belgian prisons, and thanked all the apparatuses of the Islamic Republic of Iran including the foreign ministry and the Judiciary for his freedom and for thwarting the plots designed by of the Zionist Israeli regime and terrorists.

MNA

