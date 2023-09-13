10 soldiers killed in Mali attack

The army said in a statement on Tuesday that they killed 46 terrorists and destroyed 20 of their pick-ups, Xinhua reported.

On Thursday, at least 49 civilians and 15 soldiers were killed during a dual terrorist attack targeting the passengers of the boat "Tombouctou" and a military camp of the Malian Armed Forces in the Gao region in northern Mali.

Since 2012, Mali has been engulfed in a deep multi-faceted crisis at the security, political and economic levels. Independence insurgencies and inter-communal violence have left thousands of people dead and hundreds of thousands more displaced in the West African nation.

AMK/PR