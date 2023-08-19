Iranian diplomats meet Hezbollah chief in Beirut

During the meeting, the Secretary General of the Hezbollah movement and the Iranian diplomats discussed Lebanon-related issues, as well as the latest regional developments.

The Iranian ambassador and Nasrallah also conferred on the ongoing political contacts in the region.

Earlier in August, an Iranian parliamentary delegation discussed the latest developments in Lebanon, Palestine, and the region with Nasrallah.

In the meeting, the two sides discussed the latest developments and conditions in Lebanon, Palestine, and the region.

MP/5864819