China launches military drills around Taiwan after US visit

Beijing's drill came after a recent visit by Taiwan’s Vice President William Lai to the United States.

The People’s Liberation Army’s Eastern Theatre Command, which has responsibility for the area around Taiwan, said in a brief statement on Saturday morning that it was carrying out joint naval and air combat readiness patrols around Taiwan, according to Aljazeera.

The eastern command said the exercises focused on ship-aircraft coordination to test seizing control of air and sea space, and to test combat capabilities.

“The armed forces’ ability to fight in real combat conditions will be tested,” a spokesperson for the eastern command told China’s state-run Xinhua news.

“The patrols and exercises serve as a stern warning to the collusion of ‘Taiwan independence’ separatists with foreign elements and their provocations,” the spokesperson said, according to Xinhua.

State media featured footage released by China’s military showing soldiers, ships, and planes taking part in drills. State broadcaster CCTV reported that missile-equipped vessels and fighter jets were involved in the operation and that units worked together to simulate the surrounding of Taiwan.

