US urges China to cease military pressure against Taiwan

"We urge Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic, and economic pressure against Taiwan and instead engage in meaningful dialogue with Taiwan," a State Department spokesperson told Reuters in a statement.

The US would continue to monitor the exercises closely, the department statement said.

China launched air and sea military exercises around Taiwan in reaction to the recent provocative visit by Taiwan’s Vice President William Lai to the US.

State media featured footage released by China’s military showing soldiers, ships, and planes taking part in drills. State broadcaster CCTV reported that missile-equipped vessels and fighter jets were involved in the operation and that units worked together to simulate the surrounding of Taiwan.

Beijing also condemned the visit to the US by Taiwan's separatist Vice President William Lai, vowing to take “resolute and vigorous” steps to defend the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“China is closely following developments and will take resolute and vigorous measures to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” China's foreign ministry declared in a statement.

