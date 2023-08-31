US approves first arms to Taiwan under foreign aid program

The State Department informed Congress on Tuesday of the $80 million package, which is small compared with recent sales to Taiwan but marks the first assistance to Taipei under the Foreign Military Financing program, which generally involves grants or loans to sovereign countries, France 24 said.

The move is sure to anger China. For five decades, the United States has officially recognized only Beijing although Congress, under the Taiwan Relations Act, requires the supply of weapons to the self-governing democracy for its defense.

Successive US administrations have done so through sales rather than direct aid to Taiwan, with formal statements speaking in the tone of business transactions with the island's de-facto embassy in Washington.

The State Department insisted that the first-ever aid under the program did not imply any recognition of sovereignty of Taiwan.

MNA/PR