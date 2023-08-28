Japanese troops, US marines to hold drill in East China Sea

Sankei Shimbun newspaper reported that the exercise will be held due to China's increasing military activity in the area.

According to the newspaper, a total of about 2,320 servicemen are expected to participate in the exercises scheduled to take place between the islands of Okinawa and Kyushu.

The servicemen are to practice joint actions, such as paratroopers' repulse and landing, and emergency transfer of troops and cargo with the help of helicopters and flight envelopes, TASS reported.

There will be live-fire exercises, including the use of 155 mm howitzers and HIMARS multiple rocket launchers.

The Resolute Dragon series of exercises have been held since 2021. Previously, they were held on Japan's northernmost island of Hokkaido, and the northeast of the country's main island of Honshu.

MP/PR