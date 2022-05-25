China says military drill near Taiwan warning for US

"Recently, the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army organized joint combat readiness patrols and military exercises in the sea and air space around the island of Taiwan," the military said in a statement, adding that this was "a serious warning due to the recent activity between the US and Taiwan," according to Sputnik.

US President Joe Biden in a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in response to a question about whether the US would be prepared to defend Taiwan if attacked, replied, “Yes.”

China has urged the United States to be careful in what it says and does regarding the Taiwan issue and informed Washington that Beijing will take strong action to protect its sovereignty and security interests, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Monday.

The White House has walked back on Biden's remarks on defending Taiwan after China’s foreign ministry hit back at Biden on Monday, expressing “strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition” to his comments.

MP/PR