Iran’s Sajad Poorhosseini claimed a gold medal in the men’s 10-meter air pistol and Haniyeh Rostamiyan won a silver medal in 25m pistol women of the ISSF World Cup Baku 2023, Azerbaijan.

China and India stood in first and second places respectively.

Dozens of male and female sports shooters are taking part in rifle and pistol contests of the tournament.

The 2023 ISSF World Cup started in Baku on May 8 and wrapped up on May 15.

