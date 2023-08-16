Iran calls on UNSC to strongly condemn Shiraz terror attack

On Monday, Amir Saeed Iravani sent a letter to the President of the Security Council and the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, stating that the Islamic Republic of Iran calls on the Security Council to condemn the Shah Cheragh heinous terrorist attack unequivocally and in the strongest possible terms, in line with its commitment to combatting terrorism and upholding international peace and security.

The full text of his letter is as follows:

Excellency,

With deep sadness and sorrow, I would like to inform you of yet another tragic terrorist attack on my Country. This recent act of terrorism, the second in tenth months, targeted innocent civilians and pilgrims visiting the revered Shah-e-Cheragh shrine in Shiraz.

On 13 August 2023, one assailant launched a malevolent assault at the Bab al-Mahdi Gate, a hallowed entryway to the sacred shrine. The perpetrator coldheartedly unleashed a barrage of gunfire upon the innocent people within the sanctuary's precincts, resulting in the martyrdom and injury of eight innocent Iranian people, some of whom remain in critical health condition.

Immediately after this deadly assault, Daesh, an international terrorist organization, claimed responsibility for this reprehensible act. The Iranian security forces intervened quickly and decisively, resulting in the immediate arrest of the main assailant responsible for the indiscriminate gunfire inside the shrine, who, according to preliminary information, is a Tajik national named 'Rahmatollah Norozov'.

Subsequently, a preliminary investigation and a comprehensive search operation carried out by Iran's Intelligence Ministry have led to the apprehension of ten people connected to this grave act of terror. All ten of these apprehended suspects are foreign nationals.

Tragically, the Shah Cheragh shrine has been a target of such horrifying violence before. A mere year ago, on October 26, 2022, armed terrorists from the very same Daesh organization stormed the sanctuary, resulting in the heartrending martyrdom of 15 pilgrims, including women and children, and the injury of 30 others. In a letter dated 4 November 2022, addressed to Your Excellency and the President of the Security Council (A/77/581-S/2022/831), Iran strongly condemned the tragic terrorist attacks in Shiraz and called on the Security Council for condemnation.

However, it is disheartening that the Security Council has chosen to remain silent in the face of this grievous incident. This silence is both disappointing and unacceptable, particularly considering the Security Council's consistent recognition and reaffirmation of terrorism as a grave threat to international peace and security through its resolutions.

The Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns such abhorrent and atrocious acts of terrorism and underscores its unwavering commitment to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice and held accountable. In the meantime, the Islamic Republic of Iran calls on the Security Council to condemn this heinous act unequivocally and in the strongest possible terms, in line with its commitment to combatting terrorism and upholding international peace and security.

The Islamic Republic of Iran, which has directly suffered the catastrophic consequences of terrorism, remains steadfast in its unwavering commitment to spearheading the fight against this scourge. Our resolve is to protect the illustrious and noble people of Iran and to safeguard the security of neighboring nations from the perils posed by such malevolent terrorist groups.

I would be grateful if you would circulate the present letter as a document of the General Assembly, under agenda items 112 and 121, and of the Security Council.

AMK/PR