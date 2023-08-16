VIDEO: Funeral ceremony of Shah Cheragh attack martyrs

On Sunday, a terrorist went on a shooting spree at the Shah Cheragh holy shrine, killing at least two people and injuring several others.

The ISIL terrorist group claimed responsibility for the deadly assault.

The Shah Cheragh shrine in Shiraz was the scene of a similar attack by armed terrorists last year. On October 26, 2022, an armed terrorist barged into the shrine, killing 15 pilgrims, including women and children, and injuring dozens more before he was shot and injured by security forces.

The terrorist later died of his wounds in hospital.