Iran to launch direct container shipping route to Brazil

Hamed Ghaderi, a member of the Iran-Brazil Joint Chamber of Commerce, said on Monday that the launch of a direct shipping route between Iran and Brazil will be a major positive development in trade ties between the two countries.

Ghaderi said the IRISL’s decision to set up offices in Brazil could help Iranian exporters and businesses to expand their presence in the Brazilian market, Press TV reported.

“Given the correspondences and efforts carried out, we hope this could happen in July,” Ghaderi said.

Iran and Brazil have trade ties that amount to billions of dollars per year. Brazil is a major supplier of corn and beef to Iran while Iran supplies petrochemicals, including highly-needed urea shipments to Brazil’s agriculture sector.

The IRISL has sought to expand its routes in recent years in line with Iran’s efforts to boost its foreign trade and cargo transit revenues and as the country seeks to diversify away from crude exports.

The state-run company has launched offices in Russia and India as part of programs to activate the International North–South Transport Corridor, a route that passes through the Iranian territory.

MNA/PR