Huge explosion heard north of Tel Aviv (+VIDEO)

A man was seriously injured and two people were lightly wounded in a large explosion at an industrial site in the settlement of Ramat Hasharon early Tuesday, Zionist media reported.

The cause of the explosion was not immediately known, but police and emergency responders said the situation was under control.

The site of the blast was a factory in the industrial area, according to preliminary reports in Hebrew media. A short clip from a driver’s dashboard that is circulating online showed a large explosion and a bright flash of light off a main road near the settlement.

During the past months, explosions and fires have been repeated in the Occupied Palestinian Territories on several occasions. However, the Zionist authorities always postpone the announcement of the cause of these incidents.

In June, a massive explosion rocked Herzliya, just north of Tel Aviv, reportedly caused by improperly stored gunpowder from an old ammunition factory.

MNA/PR