Iran's basketball team falls short against Georgia

The Iranian basketball players were defeated by the Georgia 84-72 in the warm-up match.

That was Hakan Demir’s sixth loss in charge of Iran, as the national basketball team had previously lost to Lebanon (twice), Russia (twice) and Montenegro and defeated Jordan.

Iran prepare for the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup, where they are drawn in Group G along with Spain, Brazil and Ivory Coast.

The 2023 FIBA World Cup will be held from Aug. 25 to Sept. 10 in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia.

TM/IRN85199073