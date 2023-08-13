Iran basketball defeat Jordan at Georgia tournament

Hakan Demir’s men beat Jordan 81-73 in Tbilisi on Sunday.

The Iranian players fell short against Montenegro 81-66 on Saturday.

This was first win in the tournament.

Iran’s players had previously lost to Lebanon (twice), Russia (twice) and Montenegro.

Iran is preparing for the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup, where they are drawn in Group G along with Spain, Brazil and Ivory Coast.

The 2023 FIBA World Cup will be held from Aug. 25 to Sept. 10 in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia.

