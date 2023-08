By scoring 54 scores against their Indonesian rivals' 55 scores, the Iranian team failed to advance to the A level.

On Friday, Iranian women's basketball players defeated Jordan 72-54 and advanced to the semi-final.

In their previous match against Indonesia, Iranian girls were defeated 56-65.

Women's Asia Cup 2023 Division B was held in Bangkok, Thailand at the Nimibutr Stadium from August 13 to 19.

